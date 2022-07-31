Odisha reports 1029 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1029 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 30th July
New Positive Cases: 1029
Of which 0-18 years: 175
In quarantine: 602
Local contacts: 427
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 65
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 27
6. Boudh: 15
7. Cuttack: 68
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 6
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 38
15. Kandhamal: 22
16. Keonjhar: 11
17. Khurda: 173
18. Koraput: 13
19. Mayurbhanj: 70
20. Nawarangpur: 28
21. Nayagarh: 17
22. Nuapada: 13
23. Puri: 8
24. Rayagada: 14
25. Sambalpur: 93
26. Sonepur: 24
27. Sundargarh: 222
28. State Pool: 39
New recoveries: 1051
Cumulative tested: 32643963
Positive: 1313145
Recovered: 1297344
Active cases: 6608