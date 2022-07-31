Odisha reports 1029 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1029 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 30th July

New Positive Cases: 1029

Of which 0-18 years: 175

In quarantine: 602

Local contacts: 427

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 65

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 15

7. Cuttack: 68

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 6

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 38

15. Kandhamal: 22

16. Keonjhar: 11

17. Khurda: 173

18. Koraput: 13

19. Mayurbhanj: 70

20. Nawarangpur: 28

21. Nayagarh: 17

22. Nuapada: 13

23. Puri: 8

24. Rayagada: 14

25. Sambalpur: 93

26. Sonepur: 24

27. Sundargarh: 222

28. State Pool: 39

New recoveries: 1051

Cumulative tested: 32643963

Positive: 1313145

Recovered: 1297344

Active cases: 6608