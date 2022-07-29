Odisha reports 1020 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1020 Covid cases reported in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 28th July

New Positive Cases: 1020

Of which 0-18 years: 195

In quarantine: 597

Local contacts: 423

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 17

5. Balangir: 25

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 52

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Gajapati: 7

10. Jagatsinghpur: 13

11. Jajpur: 14

12. Jharsuguda: 21

13. Kalahandi: 28

14. Kandhamal: 17

15. Kendrapada: 12

16. Keonjhar: 12

17. Khurda: 158

18. Koraput: 16

19. Mayurbhanj: 71

20. Nawarangpur: 19

21. Nayagarh: 27

22. Nuapada: 12

23. Puri: 14

24. Rayagada: 9

25. Sambalpur: 88

26. Sonepur: 26

27. Sundargarh: 259

28. State Pool: 35

New recoveries: 1206

Cumulative tested: 32602806

Positive: 1311135

Recovered: 1295157

Active cases: 6787