Odisha reports 1 more COVID19 Death; death toll rises to 18

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports one more death due to COVID19; death toll rises to 18.

A 68-year-old male COVID19 positive person from Ganjam district has succumbed to the disease. He was also suffering from comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes informed State Health Department.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 170 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally reaches 6350. 143 from quarantine centres, local contacts 27.

District Wise Cases

1. Nawarangpur: 19

2. Rayagada: 16

3. Khordha: 19

4. Ganjam: 58

5. Jajpur: 3

6. Malkangiri: 5

7. Puri: 6

8. Cuttack: 14

9. Nayagarh: 3

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Bargarh: 1

12. Kendrapada: 6

13. Sambalpur: 2

14. Koraput: 1

15. NDRF: 01

(returned from Amphan duty WB)

New recoveries: 131

Cumulative tested: 249902

Positive: 6350

Recovered: 4432

Active Cases:1903

