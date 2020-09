Odisha registers 3484 COVID19 recoveries Today, Total recoveries climb to 80,770

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 3484 COVID19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries climb to 80,770.

890 from Khordha

314 from Jajpur

302 from Rayagada

253 from Ganjam

162 from Kendrapara

143 from Cuttack

131 from Mayurbhanj

130 from Koraput

126 from Nayagarh

105 from Baleswar

87 from Malkangiri

86 from Sundargarh

84 from Sambalpur

82 from Puri

63 from Bhadrak

62 from Jagatsinghpur

59 from Jharsuguda

57 from Bargarh

54 from Bolangir

52 from Kandhamal

51 from Anugul

46 from Keonjhar

35 from Sonepur

25 from Nabarangpur

23 from Dhenkanal

23 from Gajapati

16 from Kalahandi

12 from Boudh

7 from Deogarh

4 from Nuapada

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 80770

