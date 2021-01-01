Odisha registers 3 more deaths due to COVID19; toll rises to 1,876

Bhubaneswar: Three more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1876.

Demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 60-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 61-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 22-year-old male of Nabarangapur district.

