Odisha registers 3 more deaths due to COVID19; toll rises to 1,876

Bhubaneswar: Three more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1876.
1.A 60-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.
2.A 61-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
3.A 22-year-old male of Nabarangapur district.
