Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received an average rainfall of 172.4 mm between June 1 & 21 against the long term average (LTA) of 126.6 mm, thereby registering a surplus of 36 percent so far this Monsoon season informed IMD Met Centre, Bhubaneswar. The districts which have witnessed 60% or more rain than the average include Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundergarh.

