Bhubaneswar: The preparations for the annual car festival of Lord Jagannath kick started today on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with Ratha Anukula.

Besides, the construction of the chariot takes exactly 60 days to be completed.

Further, the Chandan Yatra of the Trinity is scheduled to be held in the Narendra Pokhari near the Srimandir premises today evening.