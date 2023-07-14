Odisha: Naba Das murder gets a new turn

New revelation in the 500-page chargesheet filed by Crime Branch; Accused Gopal Das had also planned to kill Minister Naba Das during the inauguration of the statue of Kishore Mohanty at Brajarajnagar, but did not get an opportunity.



As the Crime Branch chargesheet states, accused Gopal Das had also visited Samaleswari Temple along with his brother and observed his mundan and took an oath to kill minister Naba Das anyhow in near future.



During his tenure at Badmal police station, Gopal Das had stopped some vehicles belonging to minister Naba Das during MV checking; Naba Das got furious at the spot & his supporters threatened Gopal forcing him to leave the vehicle unchecked.



The statement of Bishal, son of minister Naba Das, was also attached to the chargesheet; in his statement recorded before Crime Branch DSP on February 11, Bishal had said that it was a pre-planned murder as his father had rivals in Brajarajnagar.