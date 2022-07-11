Odisha Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal says, Free Covid booster dose for all age groups in state

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal today informed that as the Covid cases are on a rise across Odisha since last few days, the State government, if required will request the Centre to make booster dose available at free of cost for people of all age groups.

Besides, Dhal said, a high-level meeting of the Health Department is scheduled this week where discussions on booster dose will be held and If required, we will request the Centre to ensure that people of all age group take the booster dose free of cost.

He also said that frontline Covid warriors and people aged above 60 years in the state are being given the booster dose for free. While, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri are witnessing a significant increase in daily Covid-19 cases adding that the situation is under control now and most of the infected persons have mild symptoms.