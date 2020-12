Bhubaneswar: Odisha SRC issues advisory for police & transport officials of 10 districts in view of dense fog forecast by Met; the weather department has issued dense fog alert for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Subarnapur, Bargarh & Nayagarh.

