Odisha Govt is developing state-of-the-art integrated sports complex in Puri

Puri: Odisha Govt is developing sports infras to empower athletes. One such is the state-of-the-art integrated sports complex in Puri. Spread over 10 acres and with a project cost of around Rs 45 Cr, this sports complex will help budding sportspersons to excel at the highest level.

The complex will include a Cricket Stadium with 1500 spectator seating galleries which will also have floodlights alongwith an Aquatic Complex with an Olympic size pool having 400 spectator seating facility.

It will also include a Multipurpose indoor hall with 350 spectator seating facility, and a sports hostel within its premises. Besides, it will be equipped with other sports and event-related facilities.