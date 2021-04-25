Odisha Govt Announces Free Covid19 Vaccination For All Above 18 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt to vaccinate people above 18 years of age free of cost, declares Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister addresses State on Covid situation; says “We fought excellently against the Coronavirus last year but this year, the condition is extremely critical.” CM said that many parts of the country are facing a severe wave of the pandemic & Odisha is providing medical oxygen to six states to help combat it. In this difficult time, CM has urged everyone to follow Covid rules, wear masks & maintain social distancing.