Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal pay tributes to martyred Odia soldiers, Nandulal Soren & Chandrakant Pradhan.

Mortal remains of Odia jawans, Nandulal Soren & Chandrakant Pradhan, who were martyred in Galwan Valley, reaches Bhubaneswar in a special aircraft; CM Naveen present to pay tributes, Armed Forces personnel, Police & politicians among others also present.

