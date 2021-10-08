Odisha government revises Group Insurance Scheme for government employees

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government has revised the Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) for all the state government employees, here on Friday.

As per reports, GIS fee for the employees with grade pay of up to Rs 4800 has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 20,000. Similarly for the employees having grade pay of Rs 5,400, the GIS fee has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 and in case of death of the employees receiving grade pay up to Rs 4800, the family received Rs 1.5 lakh, and the death of employees receiving grade pay of Rs 5,400 or above was Rs 2.5 lakh.

Further, the amount of funeral allowance has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. This increased GIS fee will be deducted from the salaries of the employees in 10 installments as before