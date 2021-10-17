Odisha government appoints Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra as Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation

Bhubhaneswar: In a major reshuffle, odisha government appoints Senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary to Health Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra as Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation.

Besides, Gupta, also a 1988 batch IAS officer, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Public Enterprises Department and IAS officer of 1991 batch, Vijay Arora who has been serving as the Principal Secretary of the Public Enterprises Department is appointed Officer on Special Duty, GA and PG Department.