Odisha FC announces Carlos Delgado’s return to the club after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC has announced return of Carlos Delgado to the club after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau. A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club’s B side more than a decade ago. After representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, the center-back signed for Valencia in 2012. Starting with the B team, Delgado eventually made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille. He last played for Castellon in the Spanish third division before joining Odisha.