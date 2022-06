Bhubaneswar : Director of Health Services Bijay Kumar Mohapatra informed that mask wearing is mandatory in Puri during the Ratha Yatra and the health camps will be set up in Puri station, bus stand and Bada Danda.

Besides, Mohapatra also asked people to be very careful during the Rath Yatra and urged them to avoid attending the Ratha Yatra festival or going to Puri if they are symptomatic and to watch the event on television.