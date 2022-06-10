OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal reviewed security system at Barabati stadium ahead of India-SA T20I

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of second T20I between India and South Africa DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal , alongwith Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi and Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra today visited Barabati stadium to review security preparedness .

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.