Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges people to observe 1-minute silence tomorrow at 6PM to pay tributes to the CovidWarriors

Bhubaneswar: To honour & commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid warriors, CM Naveen Patnaik will lead a silent prayer in their memory . CM appeals 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow. This will be followed by an oath taking.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that people of Odisha are fighting Covid pandemic for almost 5 months in the best possible manner. This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid Warriors who are working round the clock. He further said that these warriors have sacrificed hugely to keep the rest of us safe and some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight.

In order to commemorate their supreme sacrifice and dedication for which we are going to achieve the recovery figure of 25,000, Chief Minister appealed to 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join a silent prayer at 6 PM on 5th August. This will be followed by an oath taking that will remind all of us to act responsibly and strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep ourselves and our families safe.

Chief Minister expressed happiness as Odisha has recorded its highest 1119 recoveries in a single day i.e. on 3rd August 2020. He commended the hard work and dedication of health professionals and Covid warriors who are working tirelessly to save lives, leading to record recoveries.

Related

comments