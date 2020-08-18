Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Covid situation in the State, directed to adopt location specific strategy for the districts namely Khordha, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through a Video Conference, reviewed Covid situation in the State and directed to adopt location specific strategy for the districts namely Khordha, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada in order to reduce positivity rate within a week.

Chief Minister expressed happiness over the fact that State has crossed one million COVID-19 test milestone and testing capacity of 50,000 samples daily. He also directed to smoothly manage the test kit supply chain. He thanked everyone who worked tirelessly to scale up testing facilities in short time and ramp up testing expeditiously to intensify our fight against the pandemic and save precious lives. He further said that Odisha became the leading State in the Country with 1096 Covid tests per million per day, among the large States.

Describing the training of more than 50 Lakh people on Covid management a big success, Hon’ble Chief Minister thanked the Panchayatiraj representatives, members of Self help Groups and Covid Committees along with others who are involved sincerely in Covid management activities.

Chief Minister said that as of now 5 Plasma Therapy Units are operational in the State and this Therapy has been proved very effective in treatment of serious Covid patients. He also directed to set up a Plasma Bank at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital, Koraput within coming week.

Chief Minister emphasised on extensive Home Isolation as there are more asymptomatic patients in the State and advised the PRIs and Covid Care Committees to render necessary assistance for the purpose along with special campaign.

