Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone of the Centre for Judicial Archives at Cuttack

Bhubaneswar : Attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Centre for Judicial Archives at Cuttack, CM Naveen Patnaik thanked Orissa High Court for this unique initiative. CM appreciated the efforts of Hon’ble Chief Justice Dr S. Muralidhar & team in realisation of this unique project.

CM said that an archive is not only collection of documentary heritage of a nation, but also collective memory of institution, and a passive witness of its history. CM commended Orissa High Court for its initiative to preserve judicial history & promote judicial heritage.

Mentioning that the centre will be immensely beneficial to historians & legal luminaries, CM said access to scholars & public will stimulate academic activities. CM added research works & publication of academic journals will enhance awareness on #Odisha‘s judicial heritage.

CM said that #Odisha Govt is always keen to support & strengthen the judicial and legal infrastructure in the State. CM also added that the State Govt has allotted land for the centre, and will continue to provide all kinds of support for any such initiative.