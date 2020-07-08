Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches 8 Technology-Driven Solutions Under 5T Initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched 8 technology driven solutions under 5T initiatives for Home and GA & PG Departments through video conferencing. The 5T Initiative (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork and Time leading to Transformation) model of governance requires each department of the State Government to draw up an annual work-plan for faster, better public service delivery systems leading to achieve transformational goals.

Chief Minister, speaking on his vision for the State, directed to ensure online delivery of all public services so that no citizen needs to visit a govt office for the purpose. The initiative launched in August 2019 had a deadline of 15th August 2020, but was delayed for COVID-19 situation and now has been extended to 2nd October 2020.

Public Service Delivery Systems such as Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS ), Visitor Pass Management System (E-Pravesh), Odisha Bhawan Management System (E-Bhawan), State Guest House Management System (E-Atithi), Human Resources Management System (HRMS 2.0), HRMS Mobile App, Litigation Management System (LMS-2.0) and Central Monitoring System for different Services (Online Module-ORTPSA ) are included in these 8 newly launched technology driven solutions.

