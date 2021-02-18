Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Vivanta Bhubaneswar, the flagship hotel of the Tata Group

Bhubaneswar: Vivanta Bhubaneswar, the flagship hotel of the Tata Group in Odisha was virtually inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar today.

This hotel venture is a collaboration between DN Group of Odisha and TATA Group (Indian Hotels Company Limited) to run a hotel in the name and style of “Vivanta” at Bhubaneswar. DN Group has invested Rupees 150.38 crores in the project located at DN Regalia, Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DN Group Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik for giving a boost to tourism and hospitality industry by facilitating such projects. He added that such collaborations would enthuse other big players to invest in Odisha.

Earlier, while inaugurating the project, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha said that the 5T regulatory constituted by his government had ensured seamless speedy clearances for such projects and made Odisha an attractive investment destination.