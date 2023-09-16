Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Byanjana Food Court & Watersports Zone developed at Taladanda Canalfront in Cuttack

Cuttack: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Byanjana Food Court & Watersports Zone developed at Taladanda Canalfront in Cuttack. This project executed through OTDC will serve as a catalyst for tourism & promote water-based recreational activities in the millennium city.

The Smart Urban Haat, adjacent to Taladanda Canal near Malgodown inaugurated today by CM Naveen Patnaik. The 1.62 acre Haat has a total of 533 vending units, three entry points, two separate ramps for small vehicular entry & exit, paved wide internal roads,