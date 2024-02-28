Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated District Science Centres and Planetariums in Ghatgaon Keonjhar, Baripada Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: On occasion of National Science Day, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated District Science Centres and Planetariums in Ghatgaon Keonjhar, Baripada Mayurbhanj. CM dedicated District Science Centre at Jeypore #Koraput and Planetarium in Rayagada as well. CM laid foundation for District Science Centres at Kalahandi, Boudh, Kendrapada, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Nuapada & Jagatsinghpur.

Stating that development is impossible without science, CM said Odisha govt has decided to open these Science Centres to foster scientific temper and enhance technology adoption. Announcing to open innovation centres in schools, CM said apart from science centre in #Bhadrak, planetariums & science centres will be opened in Balangir, Sundargarh & Ganjam. CM hoped these centres will inspire spirit of innovation & cultivate scientific temper among students.

CM said it is his wish to see students empower themselves with science & technology and make #Odisha proud. He urged them to make collective effort to realise the vision of New Odisha. Odisha Govt has spent ₹15 Cr for establishment of each planetarium and ₹6.5 Cr for District Science Centres under 5T initiative.