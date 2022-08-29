Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik honours sports persons with Biju Patnaik Awards

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik honoured Sports Persons with Biju Patnaik Awards, on the occasion of National Sports Day today, Commonwealth Games-2022 Silver Medal winner Amit Rohidas awarded Rs 75 Lakh and Bronze Medal Winner Deep Grace Ekka received Rs 50 Lakh. Total Cash Award presented Rs 2,12,82500/-.

Besides, Odia athlete, weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Shriyanka Sadangi were conferred with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Outstanding performance in Sports and Games by CM .

Jatani MLA Sri Suresh Routray recieved an award from CM on behalf of his son Sri Siddhartha Routray who recently scaled The Mt Everest.

For their humanity and selfless act of courage and bravery 14-year old Pratap Tarei and 10- year old Subhashree Rout were conferred with the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award. Coach Bishnu Mishra was conferred with the Biju Patnaik Sports award for Excellence in Coaching.

The Biju Patnaik Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism was conferred to Benudhar Das. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Promotion of Sports and Games given to former International cricketer, Sri Debasis Mohanty. He was awarded Rs. 3 Lakh, a citation and a trophy.