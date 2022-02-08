Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses happiness over re-opening of the school, says it is a good sign that things will get back to normal soon

Bhubaneswar : After two years , schools in Odisha re-opened today from std 8 th to 12 th and from Feb 14 classes of std 1 to 7 th will also kick start , marking the day CM Naveen Patnaik conveyed a message that the children are happy on opening of the school and he too is happy with this.
“The opening of the school is a good sign that the situation is back to normal.” “Children, you have been inside the house for two years,” he said. Friendly games were all closed. I know that the decision to open a school today has made you very happy.
I am also very happy with your happiness. Reading lessons, dancing, playing games, and having fun will all go well. He assured the children that we would move forward again. “With the cooperation of all, we have been able to cope with the coronation,” he said.
“We are all with you,” he said, urging the children not to be afraid. But you have to be careful. My request to you is that you follow the Covid guidelines properly. Wear masks properly at and outside school. Wash hands frequently with soap.