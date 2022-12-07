Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs STSC Department to extend financial help to medical student Ifu Mallick of Kandhamal district

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the STSC Department to take up on priority for necessary and immediate action in helping Ifu Mallick of Kandhamal district , who was finding it difficult to arrange his fees for admission in medical college.

As reported on a media platform , Ifu Mallick of Kandhamal district has cleared NEET and has been selected for admission in MBBS in Saheed Lakshman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital in Koraput dist., but was unable to arrange for admission fees and other expenses. This came to the notice of CM Naveen Patnaik who then took up the charge of helping him .

The STSC department immediately swung into action and within 6 hrs Shri Mallick has been sanctioned an amount of Rs 62950 /- towards expenses of his first-year course.

This has been funded by State Government under its own scheme of Financial Assistance for ST students. HCM has started this initiative so that meritorious ST students are able to pursue their studies, especially in professional colleges.

It may be noted that the Odisha government fully bears the cost of studies and accommodation of SC and ST students getting into national institutes on merit.

Secy to HCM (5T) spoke to him and invited him to meet the Honourable Chief Minster in Naveen Niwas when he is in Bhubaneswar. Wished him well in the future.