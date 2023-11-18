Bhubaneswar: Further strengthening healthcare in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated a Modular Operation Theatre Complex in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research & Capital Hospital in #Bhubaneswar. The Complex, constructed at a cost of ₹16.76 Crore, is a highly advanced facility with state-of-the-art technology.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that the facility is a huge step forward for treatment of patients in critical conditions. Various types of surgical procedures can be done safely and efficiently using the new facility, thereby contributing greatly to improved patient care. There are 4 operation theatres in this complex which can support 8 operations simultaneously.