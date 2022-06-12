Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik & BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to witness India-SA T-20 match at Barabati Stadium today

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik & BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to witness India-SA T-20 match at Barabati Stadium today.

It should be noted that the Indian team is set to take another toughest challenge as they will face a strong South African lineup in the second match of the series at Cuttack on June 12.

The Indian team has played two T20 matches so far at the Barbati Stadium in Cuttack. Team India has lost against South Africa here. The Proteas team had defeated India by 6 wickets in 2015, while in 2017 the hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs.