Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces 7-Day Relief For cyclone Affected Families

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews post-cyclone situation, announces 7 days relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the cyclone-affected districts .

80 % of restoration of electricity supply will be ensured in affected districts in next 24 hrs says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that ODRAF personnel, committed to early restoration in Cyclone Yaas affected areas of the state, are engaged in various restoration efforts in Paradeep Municipal area and road clearance work in Simulia area of Baleswar.

Chief Minister again said that road clearance work is in full swing to remove fallen trees in Morada, Rasgobindpur and Betanati region in Mayurbhanj district for early restoration of normalcy.

Chief Minister further said that restoration work is underway in full swing to ensure early resumption of normalcy in the Cyclone Yaas affected areas of the state. PWD Baleswar, Quick Response Team (QRT) along with ODRAF team is removing fallen trees in different parts of Baleswar, he added.

Chief Minister also said that ODRAF and Odisha Fire Service personnel have stepped up to expedite road clearance efforts in Manikunaba GP of Marshaghai, Kendrapara.

Chief Minister said that to ensure early restoration in Cyclone Yaas affected districts, Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel are carrying out restoration work in war footing in different parts of the state.

Chief Minister further said that personnel from Odisha Police and ODRAF continue their efforts to restore normalcy in cyclone affected town of Bhadrak at the earliest.

Chief Minister appreciated the quick response from the team of NDRF and BDO, Ersama to rescue 10 people from a capsized boat in the river, during a courageous night time rescue operation. Such bravery is indeed praiseworthy, Hon’ble Chief Minister said.