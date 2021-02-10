Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 9 citizen centric services of the State Transport Authority

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through a virtual mode, launched 9 citizen centric services of the State Transport Authority, under 5-T initiative. Hon’ble Chief Minister said that the freedom to choose any transport office of the State for vehicle related services will be a kind of liberation for thousands of people and the long queues in front of transport offices will soon be a thing of past.

Chief Minister underlining 5T initiative of the State, said that his Government is committed to provide Citizen Centric Services in a hassle free manner through online process, system improvement and automation. Stressing on the importance of Transport sector in our daily life, he said that the vehicle registration process has been made paperless and contactless.

Chief Minister said that Odisha is the first State in the country using the platform of NIC to introduce document upload through Digital Signature with auto number generation, thereby dispensing with the submission of paper documents at the local Road Transport Offices, and allowing the owner to register the vehicle at any Transport Office of the State. He further said that the State is also the first to introduce Learner License Application in UMANG App, the mobile platform of National E-Governance Division.

Chief Minister congratulated the Transport Authority for taking the initiative to gain pre-eminence in application of digital technology. Advising the Transport Authority for providing excellent services, Hon’ble Chief Minister said that such a huge transforming initiative will create great expectations from people. The Transport Authority should live up to the promised satisfaction level of the people, he added.

Minister, Commerce and Transport Sri Padmanabh Behera, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, APC Sri Rajkumar Sharma, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department Sri Madhusudan Padhy, Transport Commissioner Sri Sanjeeb Panda and DG, NIC Dr. Neeta Verma and other senior officers attended the function over VC while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian moderated.