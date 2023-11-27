Odisha Celebrates ‘Boita Bandana’ with Enthusiasm, Commemorates Maritime Heritage

Bhubaneswar witnessed vibrant celebrations on Monday as people of all age groups gathered around rivers and water bodies across Odisha to mark the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, observing the traditional festival of ‘Boita Bandana’ (boat worship). This annual festivity, held on the full moon night during the month of Kartik, holds immense cultural significance in the region, honoring the ancient maritime history of Kalinga.

Scores of individuals, comprising men, women, and children, converged at various locations, manifesting their reverence for the festival by floating miniature boats into rivers and ponds. Notable congregations were observed at Bindu Sagar tank near the revered Shree Lingaraj temple, Kuakhia river in Bhubaneswar, Gadagadia ghat along the Mahanadi river in Cuttack, and numerous ponds situated across the state.

The essence of ‘Boita Bandana’ lies in its tribute to the rich maritime legacy of the Kalinga region, a tradition that harks back to historical voyages of Odia merchants and sailors who embarked on maritime expeditions to distant lands. The ritualistic act of releasing miniature boats symbolizes the reverence for these seafaring ancestors and their contributions to Odisha’s maritime heritage.

The festival garnered participation from diverse sections of society, underscoring the cultural significance and the emotional attachment of Odisha’s populace to this age-old tradition. It presented an occasion for communities to come together, celebrating their shared history and paying homage to their maritime roots.

As the sounds of hymns and chants resonated near these water bodies, ‘Boita Bandana’ not only echoed Odisha’s historical prowess but also served as a reminder of the deep-seated cultural identity cherished by its people, fostering a sense of unity and pride among the celebrants.