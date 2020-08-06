Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reports 118 new COVID19 cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reports 118 new COVID19 cases today. 71 cases from quarantine centre and 47 local contact cases. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

