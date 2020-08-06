Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reports 118 new COVID19 cases today. 71 cases from quarantine centre and 47 local contact cases. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 6th Aug 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/YsByq6aEKZ

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 6, 2020