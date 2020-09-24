Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 349 new COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 349 new COVID19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

Quarantine cases: 120

Local contact cases: 229

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Sep 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/3bXFrFMYsl

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 24, 2020