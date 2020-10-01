Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 340 new Covid19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: 340 more test positive with Covid19 in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours taking the total number of Corona patients in the State to 340; 337 patients recovered today.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

