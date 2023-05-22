Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet is going to be expanded today with the induction of a few new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will take place this morning at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar with Governor Ganeshi Lal administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Sources said, Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who resigned as the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly last week, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi are likely to be inducted as ministers in the Naveen Patnaik government.

Last week, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu had tendered their resignation, while Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das was assassinated in January last reportedly by a police personnel.

The Odisha’s Council of Ministers can have 22 ministers including the Chief Minister. The state is going to Assembly polls early next year.