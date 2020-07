Odisha: Biju Janata Dal appoints 36 general secretaries

Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik appoints 36 State level General Secretaries of the party.

1. Shri Sushanta Singh In charge of Sashakta Odisha

2. Shri Chandra Sarathi Behera In charge of S.C. Empowerment

3. Shri Manohar Randhari In charge of Sashakta Odisha

4. Shri Purna Chandra Swain In charge of Social Welfare

5. Sat. Snehangini Chhuria In charge of S.C. Empowerment

6. Shri Jagannath Saraka In charge of Tribal Empowerment

7. Hap Md. Ayub Khan

8. Shri Debesh Acharya In charge of Odisha : Mo Paribar

9. Shri Umakanta Samantaray In charge of Social Welfare

10. Shri Byomkesh Ray In charge of Student Affairs

11. Shri Ananta Narayan Jena In charge of Sashakta Odisha

12. Seat. Rajashree Mallick

13. Priyadarshi Mishra In charge of Women Empowerment In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource Development

14. Shri Dhruba Charan Sahoo In charge Environment

15. Shri Pranab Kumar Balabantaray In charge of Youth Affairs

16. Dr. Raseswari Panigrahi In charge of Regional Development

17. Shri Rajib Lochan Patra In chargif Social Welfare

18. Shri Sudhir Kumar Samal In charge of Odisha : Mo Paribar

19. Dr. Sasmit Patra In charge of Odisha : Mo Paribar

20.Shri Bikram Panda

21. Shri Jogesh Singh

22. Smt. Basanti Hembram

23. Shri Bijaya Kumar Nayak In charge of Regional Development

24. Smt. Lopamudra Buxipatra In charge of Women Empowerment

25. Smt. Geeta Bastia

26. Smt. Shreemayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra In charge of VVon Empowerment In charge of Women Empowerment

27. Shri Prafulla Singh In charge of Social Welfare

28. Shri Debasis Marndi In charge of Tribal Empowerment and Minority Affairs

29. Shri Manash Mangaraj In charge of Media Affairs

30. Shri Janmejaya Lenka In charge of Art Culture and Human Resource Development

31. Shri Biswajit Mohanty In charge of Sashakta Odisha

32. Shri Satyabrata Patra In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource Developmnent 33. Shri Sarada Prasanna Jena In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource Developmnent

34. Sint. Gitanjali Sethi In charge of S.C. Empowerment

35. Shri Pramod ICishore Jena In charge of Environment

36. Shri Shyama Prasad Behera In charge of Regional Development

Related

comments