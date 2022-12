Bhubaneswar : Amid rise in mosquito menace in the capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has adopted drones to spray chemicals across the city, reaching out to all the corners.

BMC tweeted, “Drone have arrived for mosquito spray in Bhubaneswar and the operation has been started from ward no.-14 in presence of ZDC, City Health Officer, this activity will be spread across the city to end mosquito menance.”