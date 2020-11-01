Odisha: 54 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 115 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 54 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 63 recoveries (31st October data) have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 115 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 54 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 63 recoveries (31st October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/vO83JzB9S8 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) November 1, 2020

Related

comments