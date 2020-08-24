Odisha: 310 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack City

Cuttack: Out of the 589 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 310 positive cases belong to Cuttack city(CMC area). Another 155 recoveries (23rd August data) have been reported recently.

