Odisha: 122 COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack City

Cuttack: Of the 177 new positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 122 cases belong to Cuttack positive cases reported today in Cuttack (CMC area). Another 51 recoveries (7th & 8th August combined data) have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 177 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 122 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 51 recoveries (7th & 8th August combined data) have been reported recently! pic.twitter.com/lD1z3XRMmf

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 9, 2020