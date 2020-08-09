Odisha: 122 COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack City

Cuttack: Of the 177 new positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 122 cases belong to Cuttack positive cases reported today in Cuttack (CMC area). Another 51 recoveries (7th & 8th August combined data) have been reported recently.

