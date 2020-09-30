NTPC signs MoU with Government; Targets Rs 98,000 crore revenue from operations for FY21

Mumbai: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, will aim for a revenue of Rs 98,000 crore from operations and 340 BU of electricity generation as part of its ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MOU) with Ministry of Power for financial year 2020-21.

The MoU was signed by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India and Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC in the presence of senior officials from Ministry of Power and NTPC.

NTPC will aim to achieve capex of Rs. 21,000 crore and coal production of 15 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) for the current fiscal as per the MoU.

NTPC has delivered exceptional performance in the past years and the ratings on the parameters stands testimony to its performance. Further, the group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

