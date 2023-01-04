NTPC Green Energy Ltd. and HPCL sign MoU for Renewable Energy Business and Green Power for HPCL Refineries and other Business Units

MoU marks the first step for NGEL and HPCL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of Renewable Energy projects which shall help HPCL in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments

Mr Neeraj Sharma, Head of Finance, NGEL and Shri Shuvendu Gupta, Executive Director- BioFuels & Renewables, HPCL sign MoU for Renewable Energy Business and Green Power for HPCL Refineries and other Business Units

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on 03-01-2023 in New Delhi for Development of Renewable Energy based Power Projects to tap Business opportunities in RE and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL. The MoU was signed by Mr Neeraj Sharma, Head of Finance, NGEL and Shri Shuvendu Gupta, Executive Director- BioFuels & Renewables, HPCL.

The MoU was signed in august presence of Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, Shri C.K Mondol, Director-Commercial, NTPC, Shri J Srinivasan, Director-Finance, NTPC, Shri Mohit Bhargava, CEO-NGEL, Shri D.K Sharma, Executive Director-CSP&BD, HPCL, Shri Kushal Banerjee-CGM, HPCL and Shri Rajiv Gupta, CGM-NTPC REL.

This MoU marks the first step for NGEL and HPCL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of Renewable Energy projects which shall help HPCL in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments.