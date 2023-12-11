NTPC Bongaigaon soars high at Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2023

NTPC Bongaigaon, a 750 MW power station, has soared high at the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2023, bagging two coveted awards. This achievement speaks volumes about the power station’s commitment to excellence in both public relations and corporate communications.

The awards won by NTPC Bongaigaon include 1st place in the Corporate Film Category and 3rd place in the Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign category.

These awards are considered the highest recognition for excellence in the field of Public Relations and Corporate Communications within India. The competition for these esteemed accolades is fierce, with top companies from both the public and private sectors vying for recognition.The awards were presented to Shri Shashi Shekhar, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, by Smt. Sonal Mansingh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Dr. Ajit Pathak, President of PRSI, was also present at the ceremony, which took place on November 25th, 2023, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Expressing his delight at receiving the trophies, Shri Karunakar Das, Chief General Manager of NTPC Bongaigaon, said, “This award is a testament to our commitment, dedication, and hard work. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the HR Department and the Corporate Communication Cell for their unwavering dedication. Their tireless efforts have been instrumental in achieving this recognition.”

The award trophy was presented to Shri Karunakar Das by Shri Shashi Shekhar,AGM(HR) and Shri Onkar Nath, AGM(HR) in the presence of Shri Madhurjya Singha Lahkar (Sr. Manager, HR-Corporate Communications) and Ms. Aduity Thakuri (CSR Executive) from NTPC Bongaigaon.NTPC Bongaigaon’s success at the PRSI National Awards 2023 further solidifies the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations, including its public relations and communication efforts.

Established in 1958, PRSI has played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion on critical national and social issues through effective communication tools. Over the years, PRSI has consistently championed the highest standards in the field of communication and public relations.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for NTPC Bongaigaon, demonstrating its dedication to exemplary communication practices and its commitment to setting a benchmark for the industry.