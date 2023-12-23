NTPC Bongaigaon bags Kalinga Safety Excellence Award

NTPC Bongaigaon bagged the Kalinga Safety Excellence Award in the Golden category at the 14th National Safety Conclave in a function held in Bhubaneswar recently on 20th December,2023

The award is given based on the Company’s safety performance in fiscal year 2022. The award was received by Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance ), NTPC Bongaigaon from Shri Vinod Kumar, Chairman, NSC in the presence of Shri Zha Liyou, Chinese Consul General, People’s Republic of China based out of Kolkata and Shri Debabrata Panigrahi, CEO, IQMES.

The evaluation process was attended by organisations from Odisha and other states organised by Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS). The objective of Kalinga Safety Excellence Award is to recognize contributions made by an organisation covered under various Government Acts and Rules applicable to industries, mining, construction, ports, hospitals and service sector.

Later the award was handed over to Shri Karunakar Das, CGM, NTPC Bongaigaon by Shri Reddy in presence of all members of union and association and HODs. Shri Das congratulated the safety Deptt for their excellence in the area.

The conclave was supported by the Ministry of Labour and Employment , Govt. of India and Ministry of Labour and ESI, Govt. of Odisha.