NTECL pays Interim Dividend of Rs 47,55,59,335/- for Financial Year 2020-21 to NTPC

Mumbai: NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a JV Company of NTPC Limited & TANGEDCO (50:50) paid interim dividend of Rs. 47,55,59,335/- (Forty Seven Crore Fifty Five Lacs Fifty Nine Thousand and Three Hundred Thirty Five) for the year 2020-21 towards NTPC’s 50% share.

NTECL has paid the dividend for the first time since inception. The Interim dividend is also been paid to other Joint Venture partner viz. TANGEDCO on its shareholding of 50% in NTECL.

Shri Ramesh Babu V., Chairman, NTECL & Director (Operations), NTPC presented the cheque to Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC ltd.

Shri A K Gautam, Director (Finance), NTPC, Shri Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC, Shri C V Anand, RED (South), NTPC & Director, NTECL, Shri Basuraj Goswami, CEO NTECL, Shri Rajiv Srivastava, CFO,NTECL, Ms. Nandni Sarkar, Co. Secretary, NTPC and Shri Amit Garg, Co. Secretary, NTECL were also present on the occasion.