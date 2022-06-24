Non Resident Odias in Netherlands Host Raja Festival

Amsterdam : Odia Socio Cultural Association, Netherlands (OSCAN) recently hosted Raja Festival with pomp and splendour. The Ceremony Venue, Historic Hall, ‘Spirit of India’ in the city of Utrecht was decked up aesthetically befitting to the Grand Occasion and was wearing the elegant look of a Mini Odisha. The entire ambience of the meeting place was agog with Festive fervour. Hundreds of Odia Families alongwith their Friends, relatives and well wishers living in different parts of Netherlands gathered together to participate in the Mega Event with lots of enthusiasm and enchantments. The Odia community in Netherlands had a special reason to go for a massive and spirited celebration because the Raja Milan was being observed offline after a gap of two years due to Corona disruption.

The Festival was inaugurated by Lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest, the Country Head of Infosys – Netherlands, Puneet Shukla. In his speech Shri Shukla showered profuse praises on Team OSCAN for their noble endeavours in promoting and propagating Odisha’s Rich Art, vibrant culture and lofty tradition in Netherlands.

In a video message, streamed during the function the Chairman of the World Odisha Society, Kishore Dwibedi had lauded the efforts of OSCAN in celebrating and popularising the Fairs and Festivals signifying the essence and fragrance of Odisha in Europe.

The distinguished guests appreciated the social and charitable services undertaken by OSCAN in Odisha during Corona Pandemic and Fani cyclone period. They also welcomed the series of Seminars being conducted by OSCAN to impart technical and skillful training to Odia students aspiring for pursuing higher studies in Netherlands.

The highlight of the Festival was a colourful cultural Jamboree presented by male and female members of OSCAN alongwith their Kids.The special attractions of the spectacular Extravaganza include the presentations of Mangalacharan item in Odissi Dance, singing of the song titled ‘Mo Odisha’ and staging of several funfilled competitions,Fashion Show and Quiz like Recital of Hulahuli, Putting up of Alata, wearing of Saree and getting make up.

The whole arrangement of the Festival was smoothly managed and neatly executed by OSCAN’s Core team which include President Saswat Padhi and senior members like Paritosh Mohapatra, Sushil Das Mohapatra , Lopamudra Nayak, Aurobindo Ghadai, Debadatta Dash, Deepak Parida, Leoshree Mohapatra, Somnath Lenka, Anshuman Mishra and Suvendu Acharya.

The Raja Milan – 2022 Festival was supported by Nobel Hypotheken – Netherlands, Jansen Smit Makelaars en texateurs – Netherlands, AAONXT – Odisha, Om Ayyan Infra – Odisha and SJPD Builder – Odisha.