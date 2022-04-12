NMDC Wins two Awards at 80th SKOCH Summit 2022

New Delhi : The largest iron ore producer of India, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), under Ministry of Steel awarded one gold and one silver award in the 80th SKOCH Summit and SKOCH Awards recently conducted by SKOCH, New Delhi. The theme for the SKOCH Summit was ‘State of BFSI & PSUs’.

NMDC won the Gold Award in the category social responsibility for the project ‘Promotion of Technical Education & Skill Development in Dantewada District through NMDC ITI Bhansi’ and the Silver Award in the category digital inclusion for the ‘Project Kalpataru’ for ERP implementation. The awards were received by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) via video conferencing on behalf of Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Sumit Deb.

The SKOCH Awards were given to the winners based on the application submitted on their website, presentation to jury followed by three rounds of popular online voting and second round of jury evaluation. In addition to above, NMDC also received the 3 SKOCH – Order of Merit Awards for its exemplary efforts in ensuring seamless digitalization in Project Kalpataru, for its expansive CSR efforts in promoting technical education and skill development in the remote districts of Dantewada and “Project Safety First” in the category Response to COVID.

Congratulating the team on this achievement, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “I would like to thank SKOCH for recognizing NMDC’s efforts in serving the nation – be it in helping transform the lives of the youth in Dantewada through skill development and training or in integrating digitalization in our production processes for efficient operations. NMDC’s unique amalgamation of hard work to meet raw material demands with a conscious thrust on positive social evolution is what makes me a proud member of Team NMDC.”