Nitin Gadkari says joint projects with Japan will be undertaken for a massive digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and eco-friendly mobility

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reiterated India’s intense support towards cooperation with Japan in the sector of highways development, administration, and monitoring with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services in his interaction with the Japanese Delegation led by Mr. Koichi Hagiuda and Shri Hiroshi Suzuki .

Shri Gadkari said the Indo-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) will function together providing the best road infrastructure for commuters and freight movement and helping India achieve its sustainable transport goals. He said joint projects will be undertaken for a massive digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and eco-friendly mobility.

The Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia vide India’s Act East Policy.